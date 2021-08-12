FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Get geared up: Kaukauna Public Library hosts annual School Supply Drive Aug. 12

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Public Library is hosting its annual School Supply Drive and Pick Up Event on Thursday.

According to a release, families who are in need or are facing financial hardships can come up to the library’s sidewalk from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and select supplies they need for the school year.

The library will have a variety of supplies in bins outside for people to select from, such as:

box of 24 crayonsbox of classic markers
black dry erase markerswatercolor paint set
glue sticksblunt tip child scissors
plastic pencil boxfolders
headphonesbackpacks
thin classic markers#2 plain pencils
composition notebooksplaydough
colored pencilsyellow highlighters
post-it notesindex cards
penswide-ruled loose-leaf paper
protractorspiral wide-ruled notebooks
fine point sharpierulers
Possible school supplies (while they last)

In 2020, the library distributed over $2000 worth of supplies to local students. This year, they say they hope to do it again.

No matter what the weather, organizers are prepared. If it rains, librarians say the event will be moved to the conference room.

