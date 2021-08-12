Get geared up: Kaukauna Public Library hosts annual School Supply Drive Aug. 12

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Public Library is hosting its annual School Supply Drive and Pick Up Event on Thursday.

According to a release, families who are in need or are facing financial hardships can come up to the library’s sidewalk from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and select supplies they need for the school year.

The library will have a variety of supplies in bins outside for people to select from, such as:

box of 24 crayons box of classic markers black dry erase markers watercolor paint set glue sticks blunt tip child scissors plastic pencil box folders headphones backpacks thin classic markers #2 plain pencils composition notebooks playdough colored pencils yellow highlighters post-it notes index cards pens wide-ruled loose-leaf paper protractor spiral wide-ruled notebooks fine point sharpie rulers Possible school supplies (while they last)

In 2020, the library distributed over $2000 worth of supplies to local students. This year, they say they hope to do it again.

No matter what the weather, organizers are prepared. If it rains, librarians say the event will be moved to the conference room.