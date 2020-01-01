Get home safe on New Year’s Eve with these options

(WFRV) — With New Year’s Eve here, there are a number of options to ensure you get home safe.

Drive Sober App

The Drive Sober App, a free mobile app offered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as part of the Zero in Wisconsin campaign, is intended to help drivers avoid a drunken arrest – or, even worse, a serious crash.

The app includes a blood alcohol estimator, a designated driver selector, a way to find a safe ride home, and more. To download the Drive Sober app, click below.

Uber & Lyft

Uber and Lyft services will be available throughout the area. To find a ride, download either app in your app store.

Tavern League of Wisconsin

The Tavern League of Wisconsin offers the SafeRide Program. Many bars across Northeast Wisconsin offer the Program, but specific locations can be found at the TLW website. Those who feel they’ve had too much to drink should ask the bartender for a SafeRide.

Neenah Police

Neenah Police have partnered with Fox Valley Cab to provide people in Neenah a free, safe ride home. The taxi is available from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

For more information, see below.