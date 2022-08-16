APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As part of their “Chaos in Bloom” tour, the rock band Goo Goo Dolls is gracing a local stage for a performance in northeast Wisconsin.

According to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, it is partnering with Frank Productions Concerts Live to bring the hit band to Appleton.

Organizers said the new album has 10 tracks and has “biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock outfits of all time.”

The Goo Goo Dolls have also partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for its tour, a nonprofit that provides healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Thrivent Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Tickets start at $39 and organizers said they go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. If you want to snag a few seats, you can buy tickets at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787.