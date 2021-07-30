‘Get on the sidewalk!’: 2 men confront bicyclists in Stevens Point, steal their keys and $20

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men in Stevens Point are facing charges after they told two cyclists to ride their bikes on the sidewalk and ended up causing $1,200 worth of damage.

According to the Stevens Point Police Department, on July 24 around 9:15 p.m., a 37-year-old man (Brian Kulmann) and a 42-year-old woman (Dia Forman) were riding their bikes in the area of Park Street and Church Street when a vehicle drove past them and yelled at them. The two people in the vehicle told them to ride their bikes on the sidewalk.

The same vehicle later approached the two bicyclists in the area of Francis Street and Water Street. The two people in the vehicle got out of their vehicle and confronted the bicyclists.

Forman tells Local 5 that the two men took their bikes and threw them over their heads and caused $1,200 worth of damage. In addition to causing the damage, Forman says they stole her driver’s license, home key, car keys, and $20 in cash.

The Stevens Point Police Department identified the two suspects as:

32-year-old Andrew Zarda Recommending charges of: Disorderly Conduct, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property

23-year-old Dalton Vribes Recommending charges of: Party to the Crime of Disorderly Conduct, Party of the Crime of Theft, Party to the Crime of Criminal Damage to Property and Obstructing a Police Officer



In the video, the vehicle quickly pulls up to one of the cyclists and the passenger immediately gets out of the vehicle and shoves one of the cyclists.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.