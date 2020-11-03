Get out and vote, organizations hit neighborhoods in Green Bay to encourage in-person voting

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Tuesday a few organizations continued to canvas neighborhoods in Green Bay with a simple message, “get out and vote.”

Voces de la Frontera Action, is a group that has been focused on minorities and social justice issues. Today, as they have been for the last several weeks, hit the streets to encourage voters to visit polling stations throughout the city. “Throughout all of 2020, we have seen so many societal issues come up in the air. I feel it’s important for us to speak out about it and be role models for future generations in this country,” said Lucia Sanchez. Sanchez was not old enough to vote in the 2016 election, but says that when she was of age, she made sure to register and join VDLFA in the hopes for change. ” A lot of people are starting to open their eyes and understand that something has to be done. Whether it’s gender, social injustices, we all need to vote, ” said Sanchez. For more information on VDLFA click: https://vdlf.org/

Vote Mob set up shop outside of the Bay Beach Pavilion polling station, hoping to get more young people to get out to the polls today. ” We organize youth around the election to get them civically engaged in the hopes that they will be able to organize for themselves,” said Natalie Hoffman. Hoffman said that due to capacity restrictions, they were not allowed to set up at UWGB, but chose the polling station to get the word out. “A lot of people actually do make a plan to vote on election day,” said Hoffman. Hoffman said that Vote Mob is not affiliated with any other organizations. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/votemobnational/