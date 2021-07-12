Get ready Northeast Wisconsin, Green Bay Restaurant Week is almost here

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) In just a few days in greater Green Bay, an annual event aimed at filling all your dining needs – opens for another run. Kris Schuller says get ready, for the most delicious week of the year.

If you’re planning to go out to eat soon, you have chosen well. In a few days 33 restaurants in the greater Green Bay area will again mark Green Bay Restaurant Week.

“We’ve been doing this for a while. People are excited about it, they expect it every year and we’re having a great time with this coming up again,” said Cameron Teske from the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Restaurant Week was started by the bureau nine year ago. A way to lure people into the area and then get them out into participating dining establishments. There are three price-point meal options; $11 dollar lunch or dinner, $22 dinner or a $33 dinner.

“You get an appetizer, a main entrée and a dessert. I don’t know if there is a much better full picture meal there for such a good deal,” Teske said.

“It’s nice to have the lower price points, that makes it more approachable for some people,” said Beth Barnstorff from Hinterland.

Barnstorff says Hinterland is one of the many restaurants who’ve been waiting for this week to come, because it’s very popular.

“We started from the very beginning, and we’ve seen a huge number of people coming every single year. And we look forward to those numbers increasing every single year too,” said Barnstorff.

In 2019 the event had a total economic impact of $2.6 million dollars. Many restaurants have said the event is their largest sales week.

“Definitely make reservations if you are hoping to come in, just making sure we have a table reserved for you,” said Barnstorff.

“Restaurants are excited, ready to show off some new foods,” Teske said.

A full list or those participating can be found at GBrestaurantweek.com.

“Check ’em out, get hungry and make a reservation for Restaurant Week starting July 15,” said Teske.

This year Restaurant Week runs from July 15 through the 22nd