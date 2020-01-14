Get “smart” at the 2020 Home Expo

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Home Builders Association 2020 Home Expo will be held on January 23 through the 26 at the KI Convention Center.

Attendees will have access to expert advice regarding every area of the home, but can also look forward to learning more about trending topics.

The attendees will also be provided with a variety of seminars from expert speakers presenting on building, universal design, energy efficiency, landscaping, and more.

“From automatic convenience features to remote access, surveillance and more, homes are better connected than ever before. Many of our vendors can share unique ideas for creating a ‘smarter’ living space,” shared Brown County Home Builders Association Executive Officer Mari McAllister-Charles.

Show hours will be Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Purchase your tickets online in advance at www.bchba.org or come directly to the KI Convention Center for a wristband that will get you in for the entire weekend.

For more information about this event visit, http://bchba.org/.