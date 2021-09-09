Get the Scoop: Appleton Police Dept. brings sweet treats to Linwood Park

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever think of having dessert with a cop? That was a possibility Thursday in Appleton.

The Appleton Police Department (APD) and the Center for Suicide Awareness buddied up to bring sweet treats to the community from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

Officers say there’s no better way to get the know the community and spread awareness.

  • Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist
  • Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist
  • Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist
  • Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

“It’s just to keep those conversations going. Especially, you know, this month is suicide awareness month and so, for us, that’s something we take really seriously. So, it’s perfect timing to partner with them and to just kind of get those conversations – keep them going and have a chance to have no agenda and talk to our community,” says Lt. Meghan Cash, Appleton Police Department.

Appleton residents didn’t have to drive far. The APD brought the ice cream to Linwood Park, a perfect place to enjoy the weather at 419 N. Douglas St.

This is the latest of several events the department has hosted to allow officers to interact with the community that doesn’t involve a crisis or emergency.

