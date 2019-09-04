Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Get the Scoop Tour to learn more about UW-Madison coming to Appleton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — As a way for Wisconsinites to “get the scoop” on the University of Wisconsin – Madison and their students, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alunmi Association is launching a Get the Scoop Summer Tour – and now they are bringing their tour to Appleton.

The tour will help debunk a few myths that some may have about the University, like more than half of UW-Madison undergraduates graduate with zero debt.

Randall M. Scoops is a vintage 1957 International Harvester Metro van and will be packed full of famous Babcock ice cream.

Heyooo! I’m Randall Scoops, former milk delivery van and maintenance vehicle … current purveyor of Wisconsinite smiles….

Posted by Randall M. Scoops on Saturday, June 1, 2019

They will be at Songfest on Thursday, September 8th from 2 pm to 4 pm at Pierce Park.

Everyone is welcome to visit and get free ice cream!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories