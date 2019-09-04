Get the Scoop Tour to learn more about UW-Madison coming to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — As a way for Wisconsinites to “get the scoop” on the University of Wisconsin – Madison and their students, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alunmi Association is launching a Get the Scoop Summer Tour – and now they are bringing their tour to Appleton.

The tour will help debunk a few myths that some may have about the University, like more than half of UW-Madison undergraduates graduate with zero debt.

Randall M. Scoops is a vintage 1957 International Harvester Metro van and will be packed full of famous Babcock ice cream.

Heyooo! I’m Randall Scoops, former milk delivery van and maintenance vehicle … current purveyor of Wisconsinite smiles…. Posted by Randall M. Scoops on Saturday, June 1, 2019

They will be at Songfest on Thursday, September 8th from 2 pm to 4 pm at Pierce Park.

Everyone is welcome to visit and get free ice cream!