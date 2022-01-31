‘Get to know Officer Joe’ new Community Policing Coordinator one-on-one with Local 5’s Eric Richards

NEENAH, Wis.(WFRV)- Officer Joe Benoit is the new Community Policing Coordinator at Neenah PD. “I started with Neenah in January of 2020, so this month marks my two year anniversary,” said Benoit.

Benoit replaces Officer Stu Zuehls, who returned to patrol earlier this month. “Prior to coming to Neenah, I was with the Omro for 14-years,” said Benoit. Looking for new opportunities, lateraled over from Omro. “The location better suited my family. Bigger city and more opportunity to expand my career to make more of a positive difference in a bigger community,” he said.

Speaking of family, Benoit is the father of 11 children and conflict resolution comes naturally for him. “It gives me a lot of perspective when I’m out dealing with your average calls,” said Benoit.

The city has seen it’s share of high profile crimes, that make a position like this very important. ” We want to community to know us and for us to know the community,” said Chief Aaron Olson. Olson says Benoit is great at engaging the community through meet and greets. “He is well-known because he often walks through our parks and interacts with the kids of the community,” said Olson.

Part of the community oriented policing for this Department includes social media. Officer Benoit is also know for his “Law of the Month” segments. He also responds to messages and inquires from community members.

If you see Benoit out at a Bar, in uniform, know that he is just there to talk. “I’m not out to arrest, just to talk and make sure that all is okay,” he said. He is looking forward to better weather, so he can really engage with the community through fun events at parks and sporting events.