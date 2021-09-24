Get up, get outta here, get a day named after you! Gov. Evers declares Sept. 25 ‘Bob Uecker Day’

Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers’ broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices. “All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday, July 22, 2020 during a Zoom session with reporters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(WFRV) – The Hall of Fame and award-winning radio broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers now has his own day.

Gov. Tony Evers made the proclamation that Saturday, Sept. 25 will be ‘Bob Uecker Day’ in Wisconsin. This was done to recognize Uecker’s 50th anniversary as the voice of the Brewers.

“As a lifelong Brewers fan, some of my favorite baseball memories over the years have been narrated by Bob Uecker,” said Gov. Evers.

Uecker was born in Milwaukee back on Jan. 26, 1934. He made his MLB debut as a catcher for the Milwaukee Braves in 1962. He also has earned multiple awards and honors including:

Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year (on five seperate occasisons)

National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Radio Hall of Fame

Ford C. Frick Award

“For generations, Bob has brought the ballpark experience into the homes of Brewers fans throughout the state, and his ability to create that magic is unrivaled. Bob is more than an icon in the state of Wisconsin; he is one of the world’s great entertainers and personalities,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President-Business Operations.