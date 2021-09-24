Get up, get outta here, get a day named after you! Gov. Evers declares Sept. 25 ‘Bob Uecker Day’

(WFRV) – The Hall of Fame and award-winning radio broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers now has his own day.
Gov. Tony Evers made the proclamation that Saturday, Sept. 25 will be ‘Bob Uecker Day’ in Wisconsin. This was done to recognize Uecker’s 50th anniversary as the voice of the Brewers.
“As a lifelong Brewers fan, some of my favorite baseball memories over the years have been narrated by Bob Uecker,” said Gov. Evers.
Uecker was born in Milwaukee back on Jan. 26, 1934. He made his MLB debut as a catcher for the Milwaukee Braves in 1962. He also has earned multiple awards and honors including:
- Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year (on five seperate occasisons)
- National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
- Radio Hall of Fame
- Ford C. Frick Award
“For generations, Bob has brought the ballpark experience into the homes of Brewers fans throughout the state, and his ability to create that magic is unrivaled. Bob is more than an icon in the state of Wisconsin; he is one of the world’s great entertainers and personalities,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President-Business Operations.