MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon.

The Little Farmer, LLC opens for the season on Wednesday, August 17.

The Little Farmer provides an unparalleled atmosphere that will ‘bring you back to a simpler time.’

On the 139-acre plot of land, the Little Farmer provides 20 acres each of apples and pumpkins, that are perfect for the picking.

However, picking apples and pumpkins just barely scrapes the surface of the activities that Little Farmer provides. From an on-site bakery, fresh kettle-made caramel, hay rides, a corn maze, and more, the fall activities are seemingly endless.

