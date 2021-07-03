Get your steps in, Definitely De Pere to host second Art Walk

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Get your steps in while enjoying some exquisite works of art during De Pere’s second Art Walk of the season!

Definitely De Pere announced it will be hosting its second Art Walk on July 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will take guests through various businesses showcasing professional and emerging artists. Organizers say there will be over 20 venues hosting more than 40 artists who will be exhibiting and selling paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, glass, and more.

The City adds that visitors will also have the opportunity to view eight outdoor murals and three permanent sculptures as well as listen to live music while meeting local artists. But don’t worry, you’re feet won’t be killing you that bad by the end of the night, officials say that a free trolley will be there to take visitors from the Eastside to the West side of downtown operating in a continuous loop throughout the event.

The pick-up and drop-off locations will be at the corner of George and Broadway Streets and in the Nicolet Square parking lot by the artlessBastard.

Scultpture locations include:

Broadway | David Windey, The Transformation of Daphne

George St | Steven Haas, Papermouth

Main Ave | The Fab Colab, Nebulous

Mural locations include:

Studebaker Building, 115 N Wisconsin St | Emelie Rygfelt Wilander, Funny Livdotter

Northwestern Building, 131 N Broadway | James Barany

Baffi di Lucio, 109 N Broadway | Andrew Linskens

Locals Only, 101 S Broadway | Andrew Linskens

PO Box 403 | De Pere WI 54115 | 920.403.0337

Broadway Theatre, 123 S Broadway | Andrew Linskens

Paintin’ Pottery, 520 George St | Carli Ihde

artlessBastard, 353 Main Ave | Natalie Halverson

One of One Gallery, 365 Main Ave | Danny Lemke

For more information on the Art Walk visit the Definitely De Pere official website.