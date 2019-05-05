Getting down and dirty at Green Bay's second Crazy Mud Mayhem Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - People in Green Bay got down and dirty today as they attempted to conquer a muddy obstacle course.

The city of Geen Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department hosted their second annual "Crazy Mud Mayhem" event at the Triangle Sports Arena.

Participants were challenged to go through a two-mile course containing 14 obstacles while getting a little muddy in the process.

Organizers say the event helps get residents involved in their parks.

"Triangle Sports Arena is actually one of our parks and greeneries, so you can come here in the winter, you can tube, we have disc golf here as well," says fitness coordinator Emma Aumiller. "This is just kind of a great location to bring people out and see that this is one of the parks that we have available to the community."

The first 300 registered participants received a crazy mud mayhem drawstring bag.

