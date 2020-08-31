FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Getting spooky with ‘Go Get Emm Paranormal Team’

Local News

Local fright fanatics turn passion into newfound hobby

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – It may not be ‘spooky season’ just yet, but it is for these paranormal investigators year round.

‘Go Get Emm Paranormal Team’ are based out of Appleton but their search for the spooky and unexplained takes them across Northeast Wisconsin.

The team’s recent investigation has led them to Kaukauna and what better way to have Grignon Mansion to serve as a backdrop. Based out of Appleton, ‘Go Get Emm Paranormal Team’ pride themselves on seeing and investigating potential paranormal hotspots across Northeast Wisconsin.
Composed of Sharona and Christine, the two started ‘Go Get Emm’ when they wanted to do something more during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their latest mission brought them to the Grignon Mansion in Kaukauna where they experienced their most noteworthy discovery yet. But no matter where their investigations take them, one thing always holds true and that is they pride themselves on being everyday people who enjoy the thrill of being spooked.

“I’ve had a couple of locations that we were going to go to say their location isn’t haunted but they really appreciate the fact that we’re trying to go around Wisconsin and debunk certain things,” says Sharona Walton Co-founders of ‘Go Get Emm Paranormal Team. “We really are. Are these places really haunted or are these just stories that people are making up? That’s what we want to find out.”

And you can see some of their behind-the-scenes investigation videos on their YouTube channel. Just search ‘Go Get Emm Paranormal Team.’

