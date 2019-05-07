Getting the Ball Rolling on the New Lakeshore Park

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The city of Oshkosh started the Lakeshore Park Master Plan process, and the final product will be determined by you.

The better part of 70 acres on what was once upon a time a golf course is going to be transformed into a year-round public park.

The contractor, SmithGroup, provided preliminary ideas for what we could end up seeing.

And those include fishing piers, a kayak launch, trails, and the list gets more ambitious from there.

"Some sort of event lawn, a place for people to play frisbee and hang out with their families, some sort of small event space has been though about," said Kathleen Duffy, an urban planner at SmithGroup. "It's really an open book at this point."

She says the budget of the park is an asterisk at the moment. It depends on what kind of work needs to be done and what the city is willing to invest.

"We're really just trying to understand what people want to see there and then we'll figure out how to make it happen," she said.

Work could start on the park as early as 2021 and would take close to another two years to finish.

There will be a survey seeking suggestions on May 17th, followed by a public input session at an undetermined location on June 10th.