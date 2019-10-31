Getting to know a computer forensic analyst that assists GB Police with investigations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Crimes are inevitable in every major city, and Green Bay is no exception. The police department relies heavily on Kendyl Danelski, a computer forensic analyst who assists them with all their investigations.

“I extract and analyze a lot of digital devices that come through the police department,” Danelski said on Local 5 This Morning. “Whether that’s a cell phone, computer, flash drives, drones, skimmers – all those digital devices.”

Danelski goes through the information stored on those devices, checking to see if there’s critical information that can police can use.

“Phones for example can store your device locations, images, text messages, chats, web history, all that stuff,” she said. “When you can go through that and view all that data, you can link what that person’s been doing, who they’ve been with, what they’ve been looking up. So you can really keep an eye on what they’ve been doing.”

Danelski added that sometimes the criminals make it easy for her and police to track them down.

“A lot of times, people who commit crimes will bring their phone with them to the crime, or will be talking about the crime before, during and after,” Danelski said. “You can create that link of where they’ve been, or get that device location that they were there. It can really help with the investigation.”

Chief Andrew Smith praised Danelski for her work, and said she plays an important role with how they handle their cases.

“Our detectives are always relying on her,” Smith said. “Even other agencies come to her because she has the expertise, we have the equipment, and she’s able to do it.”

To hear more from Danelski and Chief Smith on her role, you can watch the interview above.