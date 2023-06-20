CHETEK, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Nope rope’, ‘Severus Snake’, ‘jungle monsters’ and ‘giant’ were just some of the words used by authorities in northwest Wisconsin to describe a snake on a roof that needed to be retrieved.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent rescue involving an animal not normally seen on roofs. On June 19, deputies were asked to come to a residence for a report of a ‘giant snake’ that escaped and was out on the roof.

When authorities arrived, they were able to use some tools to get the snake and secure it. In the pictures provided by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy can be seen holding the snake as well as someone using a ladder to get to the snake.

The Facebook post showed appreciation for those that helped get the snake.

We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT…. we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters. Great job guys going above and beyond to help keep this non-native Severus Snake from roaming the streets. Barron County Sheriff’s Office

There was no additional information provided.