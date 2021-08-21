Gift card, free food, and a meal: Menasha non-profit group incentivizes getting vaccine at upcoming pop-up clinic

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites will have another shot at getting vaccinated in Menasha.
On Monday, LEAVEN, a community-based non-profit organization in Menasha will host a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations for communities of color.
LEAVEN says those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to register, but walk-ins are also welcome with limited availability. Individuals will receive the Pfizer vaccine and the second dose clinic will be held on Monday, September 13 between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The clinic will be located at 1475 Opportunity Way in Menasha and will be offering those who choose to get vaccinated during this pop-up clinic a $20 gas gift card, a voucher for a free box of food from St. Joseph Food Program, and a meal provided by El Sabor, an on-site food truck.