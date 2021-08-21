Gift card, free food, and a meal: Menasha non-profit group incentivizes getting vaccine at upcoming pop-up clinic

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites will have another shot at getting vaccinated in Menasha.

On Monday, LEAVEN, a community-based non-profit organization in Menasha will host a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations for communities of color.

LEAVEN says those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to register, but walk-ins are also welcome with limited availability. Individuals will receive the Pfizer vaccine and the second dose clinic will be held on Monday, September 13 between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The clinic will be located at 1475 Opportunity Way in Menasha and will be offering those who choose to get vaccinated during this pop-up clinic a $20 gas gift card, a voucher for a free box of food from St. Joseph Food Program, and a meal provided by El Sabor, an on-site food truck.