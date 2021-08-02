Gigantic beach ball bounces way across Wisconsin city, signed by residents

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A supersized beach ball has been rolling across Stoughton for a week and has been collecting signatures, even some from the local police department.

The Stoughton Police Department posted on their Facebook page after they came across the ‘neighborhood prowler’. The ‘chase’ came to an end after Stoughton Police Department’s K9 Ole was on the scene.

The local police officers are not the only ones who have signed the ball as multiple residents have captured photos to go along with signing the ball.

Photo Courtesy of Stoughton Police Department

Photo Courtesy of Stoughton Police Department

Apparently, people even updated the ball’s location on a map. Based on some of the pictures circulating on social media, people have been repairing the ball when it gets deflated.

Back in 2019, a construction barrel from Milwaukee ended up on the shores of Muskegon, Mich., and ended up getting a full tour of the city. The barrel was cleverly named ‘Darrel the Barrel’.