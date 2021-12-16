NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Gillet School District placed under ‘secure hold’ following situation

Local News

THURSDAY 12/16/2021 8:33 a.m.

GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Gillett School District announced Thursday morning that students have been placed under a “secure hold” due to an incident happening in town.

According to district officials, they were made aware of a situation happening in town that prompted them to place students arriving at school this morning to be placed in a “secure hold”.

School officials say that due to unfortunate timing they couldn’t have their students stay on the buses, so moved students into their school buildings. The district assures the public that its buildings are the safest place for students at this time.

No more information is available at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

