GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Gillett School District has announced that they will cancel classes on Friday due to staffing shortages and an illness going around.

According to a Facebook post, due to the illnesses and staffing issues because of the illness, there will be no school or after-school activities or practices on Friday.

A message was sent out to parents earlier on Thursday stating that 16 staff members were out of work due to illness and there was a chance that the district would close on Friday.

In the message sent on Thursday morning, Todd Hencsik, District Administrator, says, “We wanted to give you a heads-up and a chance to prearrange childcare if we would need to cancel.”

There is no report of what illness is going around in Gillett, but stick with Local 5 News, and we will continue to monitor this situation.