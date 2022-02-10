(WFRV) – Motorists in Outagamie County planning to take County M can expect intermittent closures starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region posted a reminder of what drivers can expect on County M. Officials say that drives can expect 30-minute intermittent closures between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The reason for closures is that girders are being set over the highway. The closures were expected for Wednesday and Thursday only.

The girders are being set over County M between County MM and Lone Hickory Road in Outagamie County.

Photo courtesy of WisDOT Northeast Region

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.