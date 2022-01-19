Girl Scouts’ cookie season begins

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – the Northwestern Great Lakes Girl Scouts is kicking of their 2022 cookie season. Troops will begin taking orders on Friday, January 21st.

Girl Scouts have added a new flavor, Adventurefuls. The new cookie is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. They also are bringing back a variety of classics including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties.

The proceeds from this annual fundraiser goes towards a variety of activities troops participate throughout the year. Troops are also finding creative ways to sell cookies during the pandemic including outdoor and virtual cookie booths. You can go online to find details on where you can purchase cookies.