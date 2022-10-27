APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -The Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes is remodeling its operations to include more girls in its program.

Scout director Missy Brozek says they hope to provide an experience that girls will not forget.

“Our goal is to bring the girl scout experience to any girl that wants it,” said Brozek.

The Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes is looking to expand.

“What we are doing is moving to four regional girl scout centers so that we will have a girl scout center in Northeast Gwinn, Michigan, our East girl scout center will be in Appleton, our West girl scout center in Eau Claire, and our central girl scout center in Wausau area,” said Brozek

Brozek says the participation of the scouts is growing.

“We did see a decline during covid, and we are seeing those numbers growing again which is a positive sign for us that girls still want the girl scout experience, and you know from my point of view still need the girl scout experience,” said Brozek

The scouts are closing two campsites, Cuesta in Baileys Harbor and Winneconamc in Kaukauna, and some offices across the state, including the one in Green Bay.

Brozek says the new centers will provide a better experience for the girls.

“We are constantly doing whatever we can to bring more girls into the movement and be able to positively impact their lives in the way we know girl scouts do,” said Brozek.

At this time, the scouts are unaware of when girl scout activities will resume.