Girl Scout’s unveil new package for cookies ahead of 2020 cookie season

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — On January 17, the Girl Scout Cookie season officially begins and cookie lovers will notice new packaging on the boxes.

The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes says that in 2020, female voices are still underrepresented but this new packaging is “a sweet new way to celebrate young female leaders.”

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program highlights exactly what we mean by female empowerment. Girls become their own bosses as they set goals, develop business plans, hone their sales pitch, collaborate with their peers and manage money. Even better? All the profits earned stay with the girl, her troop, and her local Girl Scout Council which invests directly back in her.”

For more on this year’s Girl Scout Cookie and information on how to buy them, visit the Girl Scout website.