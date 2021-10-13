Girlfriend of Lawrence man charged for allegedly helping film teenager, nearly 10 hidden cameras discovered

LAWRENCE, Wisc. (WFRV) – A woman, accused of helping a Town of Lawrence man secretly record a teenage girl, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say they believe Samantha Trebilcock helped guide a 16-year-old to the home of 35-year-old Michael Cannell, where he allegedly filmed the girl undressing in a bathroom. In a criminal complaint, investigators say an adult victim is also involved in the case, who came forth recently – saying they were being groomed to be a “sexual pawn” for the couple.

#SamanthaTrebilcock is now on the screen. Her attorney is asking for a break out room with his client prior to appearance. She is appearing via Zoom from County Jail. — Eric Richards (@EricRichards) October 13, 2021

According to a release, Trebilcock is currently in the Brown County Jail and is charged with several counts, including:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Produce, Perform, Etc.

Child Enticement – Take Pictures.

Possess a Reproduction of an Intimate Representation Without Consent – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime.

Capture an Intimate Representation Without Consent – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime.

Possession of Tetrahydrocnnabinols (THC) – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime.

In the court hearing last week, prosecutors say they focused on text messages sent between Trebilcock and Cannell that were about the 16-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, officers explained to the 16-year-old girl during an interview how they found videos of them in Cannell’s cell phone while officers were searching the home.

Officers then asked the 16-year-old if she knew that illegal videos were taken of her while she was in the bathroom at the home of Trebilcock and Cannell in August 2021. The 16-year-old told officers she was unaware of being recorded.

The investigator proceeded to ask the 16-year-old if she had given consent to being recorded doing certain activities, like changing clothes, in the bathroom or spare bedroom. She responded by saying no, she did not.

Further down in the criminal complaint, it states that officers found two images on Cannell’s laptop that showed the 16-year-old naked from the waist up next to Trebilcock.

The complaint mentions a 38-year-old woman has come forward and investigators found footage of her while they were searching the house. The 38-year-old has told officers she did not consent to Cannell recording a revealing Facetime call with her and Trebilcock.

The criminal complaint explains how officers found a newly packaged hidden alarm clock camera in the backseat of Cannell’s car. Officers later found multiple hidden cameras in Cannell and Trebilcock’s home, including:

A black charging block with a hidden camera plugged into the kitchen.

A Hi-Def Wi-Fi camera found in a closet.

Two picture frames with hidden cameras at the top of the frame found on a desk.

A Lizvie wireless cellphone charger with a hidden camera.

A dock iPhone charger with hidden camera.

A smoke detector with hidden camera.

A WiFi digital clock with a hidden camera.

While in Trebilcock’s court hearing on Wednesday, the judge set a $20,000 cash bond and issued a no-contact order in regard to the 16-year-old.

#SamanthaTrebilcock Defense Attorney Carroll requests a $10,000 cash bond.

Judge says due to the nature of the charges, and with lack of criminal record, $20,000 cash bond set. No contact order with the victim issued. — Eric Richards (@EricRichards) October 13, 2021

According to officials, Cannell appeared in Federal Court on charges of Child Pornography after investigators found recording devices hidden in his home.

A U.S. Magistrate Judge ruled the case against Cannell will proceed. For Trebilcock, officials say she is due back in court on Nov. 9.