(WFRV) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley have received a grant that will provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth.

UScellular announced on Tuesday the investment of $60,000 between the two organizations, $30,000 to each. The company has invested to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) alongside academic enrichment programs.

“We’ve heard from parents and students that they think STEM is good for their future careers but 48% of students and 41% of parents don’t know enough about the opportunities a STEM education would afford,” said Kristy Baron, Director of Sales for UScellular. “The Boys and Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley provides this critical access so that we can build a future of bright and enthusiastic tech leaders.”

The funding will allow the Boys and Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley to purchase equipment, software and technology, staffing and training, the development of new STEM activities and the funding of two STEM staff positions to deliver programs.

“We are very grateful for the partnership in UScellular and together continue the work in order to support STEM education at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay,” said Hannah Shimek, Program Development & Training Specialist.

Greg Lemke-Rochon, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fox Valley echoed Shimek’s comments and voiced his pleasure with the additional funding for the organization.

“We know that shaping the future of young people starts with providing them access to opportunities that expand their minds and ignite new passions within them. With UScellular’s commitment, we will continue opening new doors for today’s youth,” added Shimek.

According to a release, in 2021, UScellular donated nearly $2.6 million to 35 Boys and Girls Clubs as a part of the After School Access Project, a program that provides free mobile hotspots and services to nonprofits that support kids after the school day is over.

Since 2009, officials with UScellular report the company has donated nearly $21.4 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.

For further information about UScellular’s impact on the community, you can visit its website here.