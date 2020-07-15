Girls on the Run hosting creative summer camps

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin is hosting a series of four-day camps this summer.

At O’Hauser Park, a summer camp is taking place for girls to bring out their creative side and imagination through a number of activities. Hosted by Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin, it’s a four-day, half-day camp for girls in grades 3-5, focusing on emotional development.

The day begins at 8 in the morning and runs until noon and consists of games and activities all modified for safety and social distancing, arts and crafts workshops, and so much more. All coaches will be wearing masks and games and activities have been adapted to encourage social distancing and limited physical interaction.

“This is really helping them understand how to build themselves up, how to build others up,” says Hope Schaefer, Executive Director for Girls on the Run of NE Wisconsin. “Especially right now, going through the pandemic and Covid-19, the stressors girls are facing are so extreme and they’re really not sure how to cope. This is really helping them build those tools so this will help them long term, really, too with that development.”

Event organizers ask those who want to take part in the camp to sign-up and register beforehand. You can find more information online right here as well as over on their Facebook page.

The summer camp will be wrapping up on July 30. Girls on the Run will next host an 8-week long fall program.