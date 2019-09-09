Girls on the Run in full sprint! 10-week girl empowerment program kicks off

WISCONSIN. (WFRV) – Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin is in full sprint! The program officially kicks off Monday, September 9.

The mission is to unlock the potential that every girl has inside them.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program for 3rd-8th grade girls.

Participants develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community and society.

Each session is led by trained volunteer coaches that guide and mentor the girls. The ten-week program concludes with all participants completing a Celebration 5k event which gives them a tangible sense of achievement as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals. Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin has served over 1,500 girls since it started it first began in 2012.

There are still spots available for girls at several program sites including:

Boys and Girls Club of Menasha

Boys and Girls Club of Green Bay

Butte des Morts Elementary

Clayton Elementary, Neenah

Edna Ferber Elementary, Appleton

Heart of the Valley YMCA, Kimberly

Highlands/Odyssey Elementary, Appleton

Hoover Elementary, Neenah

Horace Mann Middle School, Neenah

Houdini Elementary, Appleton

Lakeview Elementary, Neenah

Meadowbrook Elementary, Howard

St. Gabriel Elementary, Neenah

Susie C. Altmayer Elementary, De Pere

Wilson Middle School, Appleton

Girls on the Run is for every girl and that is why they never turn away a girl due to her inability to pay. Financial assistance is available for any girl who needs it!

To register for Girls on the Run visit: www.girlsontherunnew.org/register-now or for questions contact Hope Schaefer, Executive Director at hope.schaefer@girlsontherun.org.

