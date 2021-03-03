Girls Scout Cookie Season

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are working hard this season to get cookie orders filled.

Troops all across our area are finding new ways to meet the community’s needs. This year, troops will introduce the Cookie Booth. Cookie booths will not only be in-person but also virtual.

As Girl Scouts work hard to reach their cookie goals, they are also finding ways to build their skills. The challenges of the pandemic have not stopped the troops, as they enter their second season during Covid-19. Troops are using their experiences to build skills to help them become better girl scouts.

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes partners with 5,000 volunteers, serves approximately 16,000 girls, covering 58 counties across northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

This year’s flavors are Girl Scout S’mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toast-Yay!, Lemonades or the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.