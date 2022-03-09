ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a two-year break, basketball is back!

“We’ve gone through two years of struggles so it’s extra special to be able to bring the tournament back,” said President and CEO of Discover Green Bay Brad Toll.

Crews are busy on Wednesday getting the hardwood ready for basketball at the Resch Center. A welcome return that also brings with it some serious cash.

“We estimate this tournament brings about $2.2 million in economic impact to the community,” Toll explained.

The Girls’ State Basketball Tournament comes during a time that is normally a slow time for visitors, especially in March.

“Tourism isn’t huge in that month, so having tournaments like this is a great boost for the whole economy,” Toll added.

You probably already realize hotels are packed, and restaurants will draw big crowds, but there’s another side effect of having tons of high school girls in town — prom dress shopping.

“Normally it get’s pretty crazy. Sometimes we get 50 people in at a time,” said Lily Heddaoui, a manager at Roxanne’s Runway in Allouez. “It’s probably going to be really busy. Every girl from the basketball team and the people watching the teams will be coming in this weekend to find their dream dress.”

All those visitors turn out to be a slam dunk for local businesses and northeast Wisconsin.

“So many people are glad to have us back and we’re just so thankful for their patience as we worked out trying to get our girls basketball tournament back here in Green Bay,” said Kate Peterson Abiad of the WIAA.

The tournament runs March 10 thru March 12. It’s being streamed online and also broadcast on TV. You can find out the full details of the tournament on its website.