Give-A-Kid-A-Book campaign enters yet another year in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) An annual effort to help at-risk kids succeed in life kicked off this morning in downtown Green Bay. Organizers are asking the community to support the 31st Give-A-Kid-A-Book campaign.

At Brown County Central Library grade schoolers share where books take them, every time they turn a page.

“You can be on a rocket ship or a boat at sea, or even on the moon,” said one student.

“Books open kids’ minds and lets them imagine bigger than any of you think,” added another student.

But with nearly 12 percent of Brown County residents living below the poverty line, the fact is many families can’t buy their children books. And that’s where the Give-A-Kid-A-Book program comes in.

“When you give a kid a book you can strengthen our community, because as our librarians tell you, kids who read succeed,” said Molly Crosby, wife of Packers Kicker Mason Crosby and spokesperson for the effort.

For the 31st year the Friends of the Brown County Library kicked off this program, aimed at collecting new books for kids through age 18 living in low-income households.

“By the end of this year’s campaign we will have collectively gifted over 330,000 books,” said Meg Deem, co-chair of the program.

Books, donated by the community to support the campaign, publicized as always by the wives of Green Bay Packers coaches and players – like Crosby.

“If children have really, really high quality books at home, they will read better. It’s that simple. Put the tools in these kids hands and they will succeed,” Crosby said.

Last year over 11,000 books were distributed during the Salvation Army’s Holiday Assistance program; books that many say will lead these kids on a path to success.

“I love to read because I know I’m getting a better education and a better education leads to better things in the future,” said another grade schooler at the kick-off.

If you’d like to help, book collection sites are at Nicolet National Banks in the Green Bay area and all Brown County libraries.