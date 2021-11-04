‘Give a Kid a Book’ Campaign kicks off in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A group of Tank Elementary School 4th graders shared why they love reading in front of an audience at the Brown County Central Library Wednesday morning.

“To hear…how books make them feel and what they get out of them is really critical,” Meg Deem, Chairperson for the Give a Kid a Book Campaign told Local 5.

The goal of the campaign is to help more young people become avid readers.

“We collect new books for babies, young kids, up to high school age to distribute at the holiday to parents,” Deem said.

They’ll be accepting donations at Brown County Library branches, as well as at Nicolet National Bank branches in the Green Bay area.

Donations will be accepted through December 10th.

“It’s the perfect way to come together, maybe go by yourself if it’s your gift to yourself, go with your family, empower your children to pick out books to give to the other kids,” Molly Crosby, who is married to Green Bay Packers Kicker Mason Crosby said.

The books will be distributed to families along with Toys for Tots donations.

“Parents will actually be able to choose two books for each of their kids for the holidays,” Deem said.

