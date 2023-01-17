GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Give Big Green Bay had its kick-off event on Tuesday ahead of the event in February.

The annual giving event helps non-profits across the greater Green Bay area in a partnership between the Green Bay Packers Foundation and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

“It’s our sixth year of Give Big Green Bay. It’s also really nice to be here in person,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

In all, 45 non-profits benefit.

“Nearly 30 percent of this year’s participants are first-time participants or emerging organizations,” said Dennis Buehler, President, and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

One of those benefitting in 2023 is The Brain Center of Green Bay.

“Not only the funds that will come into our organization, but the awareness that it will bring our mission is so so exciting,” said Brain Center Executive Director Christine Vanden Hoogen.

The center works to help those with neurological diseases and conditions.

“We also work on the prevention of those diseases through lifestyle and things we can all be doing proactively by taking care of our brain,” added Vanden Hoogen.

Buehler says something new for 2023 is groups will receive more than $522,000 in incentives and matching money for the non-profits.

The annual event makes an impact they say would not otherwise be possible, like the Friends of Pals, Youth, and Families — the charitable arm that benefits Brown County Health and Human Services.

“One of our biggest challenges is we’re a relatively new non-profit. We’re about five years old, so getting brand awareness and getting community awareness is really important for us,” said Friends of Pals, Youth, and Families Board President Jon Anderson.

More than $8 million has been raised since Give Big Green Bay began.

On February 21 to February 22, from noon to noon, people everywhere can visit giveBIGgreenbay.org to donate.

The 2023 non-profits are:

Animal Welfare

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus

Arts & Culture

Green Bay Community Theater*

Heritage Hill State Historical Park

Pulaski Area Historical Society*

Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage*

Community Improvement

Definitely De Pere

Volunteer Center of Brown County

NeighborWorks Green Bay

Education

Bridge the Gap For Autism

Einstein Project

Junior Achievement of WI – Greater Green Bay Area

Literacy Green Bay

Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising*

Syble Hopp School

Environment & Conservation

Ducks Unlimited*

Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust

Health & Wellness

Brain Center of Green Bay*

Brown County Oral Health Partnership

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin – Northeast

Wisconsin Chapter

Options for Independent Living

The Gathering Place*

Vivent Health

Wello

Human Services

Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County

ASPIRO

Community Service Agency (COMSA)

Curative Connections

Family & Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin

We All Rise: African American Resource Center

Hunger & Homelessness

Ecumenical Partnership for Housing

House of Hope Green Bay

Paul’s Pantry

Safe Shelter*

The Giving Tree*

Military & Law Enforcement

4 th HOOAH WI

HOOAH WI Fall Prevention Alliance of NEW (N.E.W. Rescue Task Force)

Recreation & Sports

Green Bay Bicycle Collective

myTEAM TRIUMPH Wisconsin Chapter

Youth Development

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

Friends of PALS, Youth & Families

Lovin’ the Skin I’m In

Rawhide Youth Services*

Wisconsin Miss Amazing*

An asterisk (*) denotes the organization is new to Give Big Green Bay.