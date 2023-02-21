GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Give BIG Green Bay is officially underway, and a kickoff event was held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on Tuesday morning.

The event highlights the important work nonprofits are doing in every corner of the Greater Green Bay area. Donations to the 45 participants will be matched by the Green Bay Packers Foundation and other generous donors.

From Paul’s Pantry to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, there are so many nonprofits to choose from. So far, as of 5:00 p.m., House of Hope has received the most donations, with 120.

As for the most amount of money raised, that honor belongs to the Brain Center of Green Bay, raising over $40,500 with only 56 donations.

These nonprofits are also competing for prizes such as most unique donors and most money raised, each is given to respected categories of small, medium, and large organizations.

Small organizations are classified as operating under a $600k budget, the medium is $600k-$1M, and large is $1M and beyond.

For information about how to participate and donate, you can visit Give BIG Green Bay’s website, where you’ll be able to find all kinds of nonprofits.