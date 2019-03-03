Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - A 24-hour fundraising campaign is now underway with the Give BIG Green Bay launching at noon Wednesday and continuing through noon Thursday.

Give BIG Green Bay gives community members the opportunity to donate online to one or more of 40 local non-proifts who are working to make a difference in the community. The Green Bay Packers are donating $250,000 in matching grants in hopes this year's event will be even bigger than last year's.

"I'd encourage people out there, Packer fans and even non-Packer fans, to get online and support the different causes," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "I'm optimistic that we'll be well over a million dollars this year."

If you'd like to donate, the link to Give BIG Green Bay is here.

There is a $10 minimum for donations.