GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are partnering with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation to hosts their 5th Annual Give BIG Green Bay event. The 24-hour online giving days help 45 nonprofits throughout Brown County.

The partnership helps raise awareness for local organizations as well as give community members a chance to donate. Since the event began, over $5 million dollars has been raised for local organizations. The Packers have already given them a $250,000 grant for this year’s event.

Each year, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation has open enrollment to give nonprofits a chance to apply and be a part of the annual event. This year, 45 organizations were selected and they cover a variety of community needs such as food disparities, domestic violence, and diversity.

NEW Leaf, We All Rise African American Resource Center, and Wise Women Gathering Place are among the 45 nonprofits participating in this year’s event. They all say this event helps them with year-round initiatives and gives them a chance to network with other organizations.

The event kicks off at Noon and lasts until Thursday, February 24th at 12 p.m. For more information, you can visit the website givebiggreenbay.org