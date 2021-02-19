GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Give BIG Green Bay raises over $2 million for 45 Brown Co. nonprofits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The numbers are in for the Give BIG Green Bay campaign that helps local nonprofits.

This is the 4th annual online giving event and it raised $2,082,665 in 24 hours. The 45 nonprofits in Brown County range across 11 fields of interest including education, human services, housing, community improvement, youth development, the environment, health and the arts.

There was additional help from the Packers Foundation’s $250,000 matching funds and $100,000 of contributions from donors and community partners.

This year there were 4,854 donors that more than 8,500 gifts which is an 82% increase over last year’s campaign.

Since it’s launch in 2018, Give BIG Green Bay has helped raise more than $5.5 million.

