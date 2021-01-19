‘Give them more dollars to provide for their families’: Alliant Energy donates solar blocks to Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – $90,000 in solar blocks is being donated by Alliant Energy from its Fond du Lac community solar project to Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County.

Alliant Energy launched its Fond du Lac community solar project in early Dec. The company expects to start construction on the project in the spring and complete it by the end of the year.

“We appreciate Alliant Energy’s donation from their community solar project and their willingness to support our efforts to help local families. Our plan is to use the donated solar blocks from Alliant Energy to reduce the electric bills for people living in our Habitat homes, which will really help out the residents with their monthly budgets and give them more dollars to provide for their families,” says Katie Karls, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County.

The Community Solar program provides Alliant Energy customers an opportunity to share the benefits of solar power without having to install solar panels on their property.

According to a release, Alliant Energy’s Community Solar program is open to Wisconsin electric customers who can now buy solar blocks in the Fond du Lac community solar project.

“Alliant Energy is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County to bring the benefits of local clean energy to families they serve,” says Kathy Leifer, Alliant Energy Senior Key Account Manager for the Fond du Lac area.

Fond du Lac community solar project by the numbers: