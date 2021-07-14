Give us a sign: Win a free trip to Packers game through clever contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers fans who have clever quips and jolly jokes are being invited to enter their most creative message for a community contest.

According to a release, the Packers Everywhere ‘Give Us A Sign’ contest is giving fans the opportunity to have their unique sign idea featured at Lambeau Field for a 2021 Packers game.

Everyone is asked to submit a sign that includes brief one-liners or witty fan observations. A panel of Packers officials will then select the top 16 ideas.

Fans will be invited to vote on their favorite ideas as they go head-to-head in a bracket-style competition from Aug. 9 until Sept. 6.

The team says the grand prize winner will have their sign idea printed and distributed to fans at a certain Packers game during the 2021 season. The date for this game has yet to be announced.

What do you get if you win? Two game tickets, airfare to Green Bay, and a 2-night hotel stay in the area.

If you vote often in the contest you could be the one fan selected to receive two game tickets to Lambeau Field.

Organizers say the contest is open now and everyone who enters must be at least 18 years of age or older. Click here to learn more.