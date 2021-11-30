Giving Tuesday: Chick-Fil-A & Unison help Salvation Army reach their goal

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Salvation Army is partnering with Unison Credit Union and Chick-Fil-A to honor Giving Tuesday. For every sandwich sold today, $1 will go towards the Salvation Army. Unison Credit Union will be matching the donations made from Chick-Fil-A.

The Fox Cities Salvation Army set a goal of $1,125,000 for the Christmas campaign. Giving Tuesday helps them raise awareness during the campaign. All proceeds go towards helping the Salvation Army with their year-round programs.

Chick-Fil-A also partnered with the Salvation Army last year, they sold over 1,700 sandwiches during the Christmas campaign. This year, they set the goal of 2,500 sandwiches. Unison Credit Union is matching up to $2,500 in proceeds. Both businesses want to do their part to help out during this holiday season.

Chick-Fil-A will be open until 10 p.m. Customers can order their food online using the Chick-Fil-A mobile app, a delivery service, drive-thru, or in-person inside of the Appleton location.