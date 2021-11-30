#GivingTuesday: Here’s how you can participate

(WFRV) – Since its inception in 2012, Giving Tuesday has become something of a global tradition focused on helping local non-profit groups acquire the resources necessary to continue assisting underserved populations.

Celebrated every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, individuals and participating businesses dedicate this day to giving back to those less fortunate in the community through monetary donations and/or volunteering.

Typically, on Giving Tuesday participating area businesses will pick one or more non-profit groups to donate a portion, or sometimes, all of that workday’s proceeds to. For this reason, individuals oftentimes shop local on this day as a way to support local non-profits and area businesses.

However, shopping local isn’t the only way to help your community, residents can also make a donation or offer their services directly to the local non-profit of their choice.

A few of the many non-profits across Northeast Wisconsin are as follow:

And if monetary donations or volunteering aren’t options for you this year, there are other ways you can celebrate Giving Tuesday. According to the official Giving Tuesday website, residents can participate by doing any of the following things:

  • Share kindness with your neighbors.
  • Volunteer virtually or share your talents.
  • Give your voice to a cause that matters to you.
  • Show gratitude to healthcare workers, service providers, and other essential workers.
  • Talk about giving and generosity using the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

“Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give,” stated Givingtuesday.org.

For more information, please visit givingtuesday.org.

