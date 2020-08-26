Glas Coffeehouse set to debut new bike delivery service, partners with Broken Spoke

Coffeehouse will be adding bike delivery service as they look to eliminate their carbon footprint

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business in the Green Bay area is adding a new option for its customers, all the while being more eco-friendly.

Glas Coffeehouse will be adding a bike delivery service as they look to eliminate their carbon footprint.

The move to add an eco-friendly delivery option is to help minimize their carbon footprint at Glas. It’s also marking a partnership between two local businesses as they team-up with local bike shop, Broken Spoke.

“We have looked and we try to be eco-friendly and have a very small carbon footprint in every way that we can,” says Brighid Riordan, Chief Innovation Officer at Glas. “The team is always thinking about what can we do better and what can be innovative in running this business with. This is just another way to do that.”

Meaning ‘Green’ in Gaelic, Glas are taking their namesake and applying it toward taking another step in reducing their carbon footprint. Due to the recent pandemic, they have started the new delivery option for customers- involving two wheels and a little pedal power. Officially out of their initial test phase, the coffeehouse will be delivering to customers within a one mile radius.

“We want our customers to have a great customer experience,” said Riordan. “Our radius is about one mile around the cafe for now. We’re piloting this and want to make sure that everyone is happy. We’ll throw things in the cooler and people can either call or text in- we’ll have a text line for their orders and we’ll go from there.”

The new bike delivery service will officially be launched today. You can find more information online right here as well as visiting Glas on their Facebook page. Glas is open Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.