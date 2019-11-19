Glaze & Paint art studio hosting holiday-themed art classes

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – What better way to feel nostalgic than by rolling up your sleeves and doing some arts and crafts this holiday season?

Glaze & Paint art studio off Washington Street in downtown Manitowoc is offering Christmas art classes that will have you feeling holly and jolly! They’ll be kicking off a slate of holiday themed classes tonight at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College with their vintage ceramic Christmas tree workshop.

You can take a trip down memory lane by creating your very own vintage light-up Christmas tree. By signing up for the class, you’ll learn glazing techniques to create a one-of-a-kind decoration that can be cherished for years to come. Registration includes all of the necessary supplies.

If you’re on the hunt for that perfect Christmas tree, I think I may have found the place! ‘Glaze & Paint’ art studio in Manitowoc is offering vintage, ceramic classes this holiday season. 🎄 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/sQJPXAEaDZ — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) November 19, 2019

“With the class, you get the 13-inch ceramic Christmas tree and everything to make it,” said Katie Schamburek, Owner/Instructor of Glaze & Paint art studio. “It takes about two hours because they are fairly large trees so it includes all of that time as well. Then we fire it for you, so that’s included, and then you get the light packs as well.”

Classes begin tonight held at the Artisan and Business Center at NWTC from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Glaze & Paint art studio is located at 909 Washington Street in Manitowoc, they’re open Wednesday and Thursday from 11-5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11-7 p.m. There will also be a cookie platter class at NWTC on Dec. 3.

You can find more information about upcoming classes held at the art studio on Glaze & Paint’s Facebook page.