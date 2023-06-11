MEDFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A global manufacturer, headquartered in western Wisconsin, has announced the closure of its Medford location leading to the permanent layoff of 83 employees.

According to a letter sent to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) from Phillips-Medisize, LLC, Phillips originally announced its plan to close its Medford facility by ‘approximately’ the end of 2023 on August 18, 2022.

Since that time, Phillips says that it “has been making targeted relocations and reductions in personnel, however, no reduction has previously impacted more than 25% of the Medford employees in any 90-day rolling period.”

The letter from Phillips-Medisize states that “consistent with the planned closure of the Medford facility, Phillips is making a substantial reduction of employees.”

Officials with Phillips anticipate a permanent layoff of approximately 83 employees, beginning around August 7, with roughly 46 employees being laid off at that time. Another 37 positions will be terminated ‘in phases’ and is expected to be complete around September 30.

All employees will receive 60 days notice prior to any impact on their position taking effect, officials say.

None of the affected employees are represented by a union, and there in no policy for transfer, bumping, or reassignment, the release notes. However, available positions at other Phillips locations are being shared with affected employees.

No other information was provided.