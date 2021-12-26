Globetrotters bring world-famous basketball skills to Resch Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The world-famous Harlem Globetotters made a stop at the Resch Center Sunday afternoon. 

Maybe it was fate that the Globetrotters began their 2021-2022 Spread Game tour in Green Bay. After all, one of their stars is nicknamed “Cheese” Chisholm.

“Hey Green Bay, go Packers, and it’s ain’t easy being cheesy,” says Brawley “Cheese” Chisholm.

The Globetrotters appealing to the Green Bay crowd wearing cheese heads and making fun of the Minnesota Vikings during the show. Chisholm says he’s been to Green Bay before and loves the city.

“The people are always genuine and show love and that’s why we are here to give the love back, spread game, and make sure people have a good time,” says Chisholm.

Between the fancy dribbling, trick shots, and dunks, the Harlem Globetrotters player’s say their goal is to show the crowd things they have never seen before.

“We always tell each other it’s somebody’s first game, we want them when they come to see the Globetrotters to know that this is the Globetrotters,” says Chisholm.

“It’s something that I wanted my boys to enjoy and it was just a matter of them getting to the right age where I thought they’d truly appreciate it,” says Appleton resident Paul Knuppel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

Inside Skinny: Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger

Locker Room: Recapping win versus Ravens