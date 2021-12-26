Globetrotters bring world-famous basketball skills to Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The world-famous Harlem Globetotters made a stop at the Resch Center Sunday afternoon.

Maybe it was fate that the Globetrotters began their 2021-2022 Spread Game tour in Green Bay. After all, one of their stars is nicknamed “Cheese” Chisholm.

“Hey Green Bay, go Packers, and it’s ain’t easy being cheesy,” says Brawley “Cheese” Chisholm.

The Globetrotters appealing to the Green Bay crowd wearing cheese heads and making fun of the Minnesota Vikings during the show. Chisholm says he’s been to Green Bay before and loves the city.

“The people are always genuine and show love and that’s why we are here to give the love back, spread game, and make sure people have a good time,” says Chisholm.

Between the fancy dribbling, trick shots, and dunks, the Harlem Globetrotters player’s say their goal is to show the crowd things they have never seen before.

“We always tell each other it’s somebody’s first game, we want them when they come to see the Globetrotters to know that this is the Globetrotters,” says Chisholm.

“It’s something that I wanted my boys to enjoy and it was just a matter of them getting to the right age where I thought they’d truly appreciate it,” says Appleton resident Paul Knuppel.

