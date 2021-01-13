Glow Pack Glow campaign to light up porch lights in Packers green and yellow

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – It’s a new take on a familiar chant.

Instead of “Go Pack Go” the team wants fans to “Glow Pack Glow” by taking advantage of a giveaway by Fleet Farm.

Free green and yellow lightbulbs are available for fans to use as their porch light or to decorate indoors.

The team thought it would be a great way to connect with everyone in Packer Nation since COVID-19 is still keeping so many at home.

“There’s no purchase necessary. We just really want fans to grab their bulbs and support the Packers by putting it up as a porch light or even inside,” explains Packers Marketing Director Joan Malcheski.

Fans are then encouraged to share photos of their light displays on social media with the hashtag #GlowPackGlow.

The bulbs are available at all Lambeau Field Atrium businesses, including at the Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, and the Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours desk. Fans can also pick up bulbs at 46 Below in Titletown.

Light bulbs are available while supplies last and will be limited to one per guest.