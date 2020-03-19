1  of  67
Closings
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Gnome Games offering curbside pickup, home delivery from Green Bay, Appleton locations

Gnome Games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many are stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic, an area game store is working to bring fun and games to all tables.

Gnome Games, with locations in Green Bay and Appleton, announced they would be suspending all in-store game playing until further notice due to the coronavirus. Despite this, the community is invited to shop the stores or used the curbside pickup or home delivery options.

Gnome Games says delivery is available from their Green Bay locations – East at 1683 E. Mason and West at 2160 Ridge – and Appleton location seven days a week.

To receive home delivery, customers are asked to message any Gnome Games location on Facebook or call either store before 6 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on the weekends. Games, puzzles, and supplies can be delivered directly to your home that same evening.

Gnome Games says one delivery run will be made each evening before 8 p.m. Special arrangments may be available for delivery at other times based on driver availability.

Delivery fees start at $5 per delivery, within 10 miles of any Gnome Games location, with additional fees based on distance.

To place an order from the Gnome Games Green Bay West store, call (920) 499-4263 or message the Gnome Games Green Bay West Facebook page. To place an order from Gnome Games Green Bay East, call (920) 965-1380 or message the Gnome Games Green Bay East Facebook page. To place an order from Gnome Games Appleton, call at (920) 884-7504 or message the Gnome Games Appleton Facebook page.

Gnome Games says they will not deliver singles, used merchandise, card sleeves, playmats, or most TCG accessories at this time. Someone must be home during the delivery times and they must provide a photo ID for delivery. At this time, Gnome Games says only PayPal is currently available.

If you or someone in your home is sick, Gnome Games asks you to let staff now when you place your order so the deliverer can take appropriate personal safety measures.

Deliveries can be made to offices or places of employment as long as the customer is available during regular delivery hours of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. For an additional delivery fee based on distance, Gnome Games says they will deliver to outlying areas such as Pulaski, Denmark, or Marinette.

Gnome Games says they are currently not accepting any returns of unopened games or items. Unopened games sold after March 1 may be returned after the coronavirus outbreak passes. Customers are asked to save their receipts until then.

Store hours at all Gnome Games locations have been adjusted and other changes have been made to their usual business steps. For more information, visit Gnome Games’ website.

