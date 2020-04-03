Gnome Games offering educational games for families to play at home

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re stuck at home under quarantine and looking for something to do, how about kicking it old school with a classic board game?

Gnome Games are offering some alternative stress reducing methods to kick COVID-19 to the curb. The masters of gaming have temporarily closed their stores to customers amid the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped them from delivering up some good old fashioned fun.

“It’s actually not the game that’s important, it’s the people you play with and the fun that you have,” says Pat Fuge, owner of Gnome Games.

It’s time to put on your game face!



If you, like many right now, are stuck at home and looking for something to do- how about kicking it old school with a classic game? The game store is still chock-full of games. From your classics to the more sophisticated- even those games with some educational aspects to them as well.

“Everything from nature-based games like ‘Photosynthesis’ and ‘Bees’ to historical games,” said Fuge. “Pretty much every topic we can help you find something to interact with your students and your children and have some fun with.”

It’s at a time where face-to-face contact is the source of staying entertained. And while they’ve temporarily closed their stores to customers, Gnome Games will be offering delivery services and contactless pick-up right outside their stores.

“Take the time to sit down and play with your kids,” said Fuge. “It’s very easy right now to give them a tablet, go and sit down at the screen and play but right now you’re building relationships that will last a lifetime. It’s really important to spend that time, a couple hours a day with them at the table, taking a walk outside or whatever it is- please take that time to spend it with your kids.”

You can find more information on Gnome Games’ website right here.