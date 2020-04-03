Gnome Games offering educational games for families to play at home

1  of  67
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Gnome Games offering educational games for families to play at home

Local News

Game store is also offering contactless pick-up and delivery services

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re stuck at home under quarantine and looking for something to do, how about kicking it old school with a classic board game?

Gnome Games are offering some alternative stress reducing methods to kick COVID-19 to the curb. The masters of gaming have temporarily closed their stores to customers amid the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped them from delivering up some good old fashioned fun.

“It’s actually not the game that’s important, it’s the people you play with and the fun that you have,” says Pat Fuge, owner of Gnome Games.

If you, like many right now, are stuck at home and looking for something to do- how about kicking it old school with a classic game? The game store is still chock-full of games. From your classics to the more sophisticated- even those games with some educational aspects to them as well.

“Everything from nature-based games like ‘Photosynthesis’ and ‘Bees’ to historical games,” said Fuge. “Pretty much every topic we can help you find something to interact with your students and your children and have some fun with.”

It’s at a time where face-to-face contact is the source of staying entertained. And while they’ve temporarily closed their stores to customers, Gnome Games will be offering delivery services and contactless pick-up right outside their stores.

“Take the time to sit down and play with your kids,” said Fuge. “It’s very easy right now to give them a tablet, go and sit down at the screen and play but right now you’re building relationships that will last a lifetime. It’s really important to spend that time, a couple hours a day with them at the table, taking a walk outside or whatever it is- please take that time to spend it with your kids.”

You can find more information on Gnome Games’ website right here.

